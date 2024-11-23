ANP To Observe Black Day On Nov 25 Against Kurram Massacre
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) on Saturday announced to observe a "Black Day" across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 25 against increasing incidents of terrorism in the province especially the tragic incident of Kurram.
In a statement issued, ANP Provincial President Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the party would stage protests at district headquarters across the province, with demonstrations taking place in front of press clubs at 2 PM. The protests aim to express solidarity with the families of victims, including those affected by the Kurram massacre.
Highlighting the deteriorating situation in Kurram following the incident, he urged residents to remain calm during these challenging times.
He emphasized the importance of peace and called for collective efforts to end the ongoing violence adding that the role of local elders was crucial in resolving tensions and restoring peace in Kurram.
Iftikhar reaffirmed ANP's stance against terrorism and extremism, stating that the party had always struggled for peace and would continue to do so. He called on ANP workers and leaders, as well as members of all communities, to participate actively in the protests and demonstrate their commitment to peace.
Recent Stories
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IFAD promotes climate-smart agriculture to strengthen food security in Pakistan: Fernanda Thomaz4 minutes ago
-
3-Day training of field staff begins for seventh agriculture census14 minutes ago
-
Govt will not allow any mob to damage country's economic growth: Barrister Danyal24 minutes ago
-
Over 1,226 addicts held in drug-free Peshawar campaign34 minutes ago
-
Traffic management system in place at Juma Bazaar43 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests MEPCO official over bribery44 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah terms IDEAS-24 successful event, 82 agreements worth blns of rupees signed1 hour ago
-
Youngster hir to death by tractor-trolley1 hour ago
-
Women's inter-collegiate athletics competitions held1 hour ago
-
Police recover 29 stolen bikes, 9 valuable phones2 hours ago
-
7 people injured in road mishap2 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi contacts PTI Chairman on IHC's orders2 hours ago