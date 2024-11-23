ANP to observe black day on Nov 25 against Kurram massacre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) on Saturday announced to observe a "Black Day" across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 25 against increasing incidents of terrorism in the province especially the tragic incident of Kurram.

In a statement issued, ANP Provincial President Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the party would stage protests at district headquarters across the province, with demonstrations taking place in front of press clubs at 2 PM. The protests aim to express solidarity with the families of victims, including those affected by the Kurram massacre.

Highlighting the deteriorating situation in Kurram following the incident, he urged residents to remain calm during these challenging times.

He emphasized the importance of peace and called for collective efforts to end the ongoing violence adding that the role of local elders was crucial in resolving tensions and restoring peace in Kurram.

Iftikhar reaffirmed ANP's stance against terrorism and extremism, stating that the party had always struggled for peace and would continue to do so. He called on ANP workers and leaders, as well as members of all communities, to participate actively in the protests and demonstrate their commitment to peace.