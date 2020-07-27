ANP to observe police martyrdom day on 4th August: Asfandyar

Central President Awami Naitonal Party (ANP), Asfanyar Wali Khan Monday announced his party would observe police martyrdom day across the country on 4th August

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Central President Awami Naitonal Party (ANP), Asfanyar Wali Khan Monday announced his party would observe police martyrdom day across the country on 4th August.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here, the ANP leader issued instructions to all party workers to lay wreaths and hold Quran Khwani in their respective areas on 4th August.

He said police were a source of pride for us who offered unforgettable services during war against terrorism adding,more than 1700 police officials and officers laid their lives in the line of duty. He said police laid down their lives for the security of motherland and root out the curse of terrorism.

Asfandyar maintained that we all stood shoulder to shoulder with our police force in this war and sacrifices of our more than 1000 workers was a testimony to this fact adding,we were the custodian of the legacy of our martyrs.The martyrdom of our workers, he said further elevated our courage.

Paying tributes to all police martyrs,he said we would never forget them because they sacrificed their lives for us and restored peace on this land. He thanked and congratulated all party workers on 34th inception day of ANP and said every worker deserved appreciation on this day who observed the day with such enthusiasm and commitment.