UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP To Observe Police Martyrdom Day On 4th August: Asfandyar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:57 PM

ANP to observe police martyrdom day on 4th August: Asfandyar

Central President Awami Naitonal Party (ANP), Asfanyar Wali Khan Monday announced his party would observe police martyrdom day across the country on 4th August

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Central President Awami Naitonal Party (ANP), Asfanyar Wali Khan Monday announced his party would observe police martyrdom day across the country on 4th August.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here, the ANP leader issued instructions to all party workers to lay wreaths and hold Quran Khwani in their respective areas on 4th August.

He said police were a source of pride for us who offered unforgettable services during war against terrorism adding,more than 1700 police officials and officers laid their lives in the line of duty. He said police laid down their lives for the security of motherland and root out the curse of terrorism.

Asfandyar maintained that we all stood shoulder to shoulder with our police force in this war and sacrifices of our more than 1000 workers was a testimony to this fact adding,we were the custodian of the legacy of our martyrs.The martyrdom of our workers, he said further elevated our courage.

Paying tributes to all police martyrs,he said we would never forget them because they sacrificed their lives for us and restored peace on this land. He thanked and congratulated all party workers on 34th inception day of ANP and said every worker deserved appreciation on this day who observed the day with such enthusiasm and commitment.

Related Topics

Police Awami National Party Martyrs Shaheed August All From

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

6 minutes ago

New law to position Dubai as world’s commercial ..

28 minutes ago

Switzerland, Iran Complete First Pharmaceutical De ..

2 minutes ago

Recreational spots to remain closed during Eid-ul- ..

3 minutes ago

Delegation of Beauty Salon Association calls on Si ..

3 minutes ago

WikiLeaks Says New Indictment Against Assange Show ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.