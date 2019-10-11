ANP to participate in Azadi March: Asfandyar

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : Awami National Party on Friday decided to support Azadi March of Jamiat Ulemi-e- islam and directed provincial chapters of the party to extend support.

ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan said this while addressing workers' convention adding he would personally participate when Azadi March would reach Islamabad.

Asfandyar said that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per resolutions of the United Nations, adding that Indian Prime Minister Modi led government wanted to impose its ideologies on Kashmiri people though guns.

He said that it was very important to remove prevailing distrust among Pakistan and Afghanistan and Afghan peace process should be restored.