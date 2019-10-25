UrduPoint.com
ANP To Participate In Oct 31 March: Asfandyar Wali

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:48 PM

ANP to participate in Oct 31 March: Asfandyar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Friday decided to participate in October 31 march of JUIF in Islamabad, it was decided in consultative meeting held in Wali Bagh Charsadda.

The meeting chaired by ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan said that all provincial units of the party have been directed to participate in the march.

Asfand Wali would lead a party convoy from Rashakai interchange to Islamabad.

The ANP president asked all party leaders and workers to stage their protest within the ambit of the constitution and remain peaceful.

The meeting discussed delay in award of NFC, poverty, unemployment and Kashmir issues and condemned Indian atrocities in held Kashmir. The party said that Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.

