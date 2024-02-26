ANP To Stage Protest In Front Of KP Assembly On Feb 28
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Awami National Party on Monday announced to hold a protest demonstration in front of the Provincial Assembly here on February 28 at 2 pm.
A press release issued here by Bacha Khan Markaz said that the Provincial President of ANP Aimal Wali Khan has announced the demonstration which was aimed at condemning the alleged rigging in the elections.
He said ANP had been struggling for supremacy of the constitution, democracy, and people's rule.
He appealed to the people of KP to join ANP’s protest for real democracy in the country.
Aimal directed all party officials, organizations, and other leaders to make full preparations for the protest demonstration.
