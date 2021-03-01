ANP urges workers for full participation in tree plantation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bacha Khan Trust and provincial president ANP KP, Aimal Wali Khan has urged the party workers to fully participate in spring plantation drive launched under the auspices of the Khudai Khidmatgar organization.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of tree plantation initiated under the auspices of the social welfare wing of the party here at Bacha Khan Markaz on Monday, he said plantation was an important segment of the movement of Bacha Khan and for this purpose, he would appeal all party workers and followers of Bacha Khan to take maximum participation in the drive.

Beside, party workers, he also appealed Pashtoons to plant trees in their houses, hujras, mountains and agricultural farms.