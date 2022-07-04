UrduPoint.com

ANP Voices For Raising Issue Of Pak-Afghan Trade Revival At CCI

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2022 | 10:04 PM

ANP voices for raising issue of Pak-Afghan trade revival at CCI

Provincial General Secretary and Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak on Monday asked the government to raise the issue of revival of Pak-Afghan trade at a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial General Secretary and Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak on Monday asked the government to raise the issue of revival of Pak-Afghan trade at a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

In a statement issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz, Sardar Hussain Babak said that Chief Minister KP is a member of CCI and he should raise this serious and urgent issue in this relevant forum.

Sardar Hussain Babak said that the people of Pakhtunkhwa have been held hostage by load shedding and inflation and other problems increasing day by day.

The people of the province will not forgive the provincial government for further delay in advocating for resumption of Pak-Afghan trade, electricity, gas and other sources of revenue and other provincial issues.

He said that the people of Pakhtunkhwa did not tolerate more injustices like load-shedding, low voltage and buying of most expensive electricity.

Babak said that ANP did not know why the provincial government was not serious in reviving Pak-Afghan trade, adding this will restore billion of rupees to the central tax and the province's commercial and business activities.

"It will provide employment to million of the people".

Related Topics

Assembly Load Shedding Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Electricity Business Gas From Government Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Prime Minister holds PTI responsible for electrici ..

Prime Minister holds PTI responsible for electricity loadshedding

33 seconds ago
 Technical Training Centres at Killa Saifullah, Kha ..

Technical Training Centres at Killa Saifullah, Khaliq Abad, Kharan to be functio ..

34 seconds ago
 Six women sent home from Darul Aman for Eid

Six women sent home from Darul Aman for Eid

36 seconds ago
 Speaker PA calls Business Advisory Committee meeti ..

Speaker PA calls Business Advisory Committee meeting for July 5

39 seconds ago
 US Special Representative calls on Governor Punjab ..

US Special Representative calls on Governor Punjab

5 minutes ago
 1,160 Pakistani expats serving as Hajj volunteers ..

1,160 Pakistani expats serving as Hajj volunteers in Saudi Arabia

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.