ANP wants relief package for artists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) provincial Secretary Culture Khadim Hussain Friday suggested the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to announce five-month comprehensive relief package for the artists community.

In a statement issued here he said that due to COVID-19 pandemic the artists were suffering financially and facing several issues.

He also asked to reconsider a proposal of the culture department to provide relief package to artists who were backbone of rich culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. If artists were not paid attention it would be discouraging for them as well as culture activities.

More Stories From Pakistan

