ANP Welcomes Ongoing Dialogue On Peace In Afghanistan In Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

ANP welcomes ongoing dialogue on peace in Afghanistan in Moscow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Awami National Party Senior Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti Friday welcomed ongoing dialogue on peace process in Afghanistan in Moscow and termed it a positive step forward.

In a statement issued here, he said that announcement of ceasefire by both sides was inevitable for lasting peace in the region, adding that all international powers including USA should have to play their imperative role in making the dialogue process successful.

He said that withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan should be decided while keeping in view the ground realities and the peace situation.

"If the dialogue ends without any decision it will start a new era of war in the region," he feared.

