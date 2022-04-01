UrduPoint.com

ANP Wins Munda Lower Dir, PTI Tanwal Abbottabad Tehsil Seats

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022

ANP wins Munda Lower Dir, PTI Tanwal Abbottabad tehsil seats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Awami National Party candidate Inyatuallh Khan clinched victory in Tehsil Council Munda in Lower Dir district while Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf's Junaid Ahmad won Tanwal Tehsil in Abbottabad district.

According to provisional consolidated results of local bodies election issued by the respective returning officers, Inayatullah of ANP secured 9,326 votes while Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf candidate Abdul Rehman bagged 6,060 votes in Tehsil Council Munda in Lower  Dir.

Junaid Ahmad of PTI has won Tehsil Council Tanawal in Abbottabad district after securing 10,006 votes against runner up PML-N candidate Dildar Ahmad who got 4690 votes.

