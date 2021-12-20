ANP wins Tehsil chairman Chamkanai seat in LG polls

Awami National Party candidate, Arbab Muhammad Omar Khan won Tehsil Chairman Chamkani seat by securing 24415 votes in Local Government Elections district Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Awami National Party candidate, Arbab Muhammad Omar Khan won Tehsil Chairman Chamkani seat by securing 24415 votes in Local Government Elections district Peshawar.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Nabi Gul was runner up with 20398 votes and JUI-F candidate secured 16750 votes.