ANP Wins Tehsil Chairman Chamkanai Seat In LG Polls

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 12:21 PM

Awami National Party candidate, Arbab Muhammad Omar Khan won Tehsil Chairman Chamkani seat by securing 24415 votes in Local Government Elections district Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Awami National Party candidate, Arbab Muhammad Omar Khan won Tehsil Chairman Chamkani seat by securing 24415 votes in Local Government Elections district Peshawar.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Nabi Gul was runner up with 20398 votes and JUI-F candidate secured 16750 votes.

