PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The Awami National Party candidate, Ghulam Haqqani has won the Razar Tehsail Chairman seat after securing 22,743 votes.

According to unofficial results, PTI candidate Biland Iqbal remained runner up with 13, 023 votes.