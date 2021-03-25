UrduPoint.com
ANP Workers Urged To Get New Social Media Techniques

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) ::Spokesperson for Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Samar Haroon Bilour Thursday urged party workers to be adept in use of social media and said that it would prepare them to meet challenges of dynamic media communication scenario.

She was addressing a media convention in Karnal Sher Khan Kale, district Swabi. She said each and every party worker should get social media techniques and utilize them for conveying the narrative of party to every household.

She said that facebook and twitter have reached new limits of popularity due to effectiveness adding these mediums should also be used properly to disseminate message of Baacha Khan.

