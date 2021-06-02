UrduPoint.com
ANP's Aimal Wali Khan Calls On Chinese Envoy

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

ANP's Aimal Wali Khan calls on Chinese envoy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday called on Chinese Ambassador, Nong Rong to discuss matters of mutual interest.

According to the news release issued by Baacha Khan Markaz, during the meeting, Aimal Wali also urged the Chinese envoy to focus development of backward areas including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese ambassador said that CPEC is a project of supreme importance that would impact backward areas in a positive way.

Aimal Wali also said ANP would hold centennial celebrations of Communist Party of China in Baacha Khan Markaz.

More Stories From Pakistan

