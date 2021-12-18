UrduPoint.com

ANP's City Mayor Killed In DI Khan, CM Expresses Grief

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 01:22 PM

Awami National Party's Candidate for City Mayor Umer Khitab Advocate has been killed in Dera Ismail Khan, said police on Saturday

According to police unknown assailants opened fire on Umer Khitab in front of his house at Dera City and killed him on the spot.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of Umer Khitab and directed police for early arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif also expressed grief over the incident and said that the killers of Umer Khitab will be arrested soon.

Both the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

