ANP's Delegation Visits MQM-P's Office To Congratulate Election Winners
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) visited the Hyderabad chapter office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) here on Sunday to congratulate the party on winning 5 out of 9 seats in Hyderabad.
The delegation, led by ANP's provincial Vice President Mohammad Hashim Khan, expressed hope that MQM-P's elected legislators would serve the people without discrimination.
The party's elected candidate on NA-219 Abdul Aleem Khanzada said MQM-P was thankful to the people of Hyderabad who reposed trust on them one more time.
The winning candidate from PS-62 Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani emphasized the need to bury the politics of hatred so that the people and the country could move ahead towards progress and development.
The MQM-P's elected candidates welcomed the ANP's delegation at their party office and extended their assurance about serving the city's people alike.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP halts results of PB-21, orders vote recount3 minutes ago
-
Minister Aneeq to address Hajj training programme on Monday3 minutes ago
-
Qaim Ali Shah winning elections since 19703 minutes ago
-
Negative perceptions about circular debt, tariff rationalization plans dispelled23 minutes ago
-
Rs. 88.6mln released for reconstruction of nursing college, hostel32 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 8m from 446 defaulters32 minutes ago
-
600 Pakistani professional employees embark on int’l careers32 minutes ago
-
45th anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran celebrated33 minutes ago
-
Suspect shot dead in police encounter in Hyderabad33 minutes ago
-
General Elections-2024: Independents grab 101 NA seats53 minutes ago
-
Two-day 'Blue Fair' offering business opportunities to women entrepreneurs opens1 hour ago
-
Malik awarded honorary Ph.D. degree by American University1 hour ago