Open Menu

ANP's Delegation Visits MQM-P's Office To Congratulate Election Winners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM

ANP's delegation visits MQM-P's office to congratulate election winners

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) visited the Hyderabad chapter office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) here on Sunday to congratulate the party on winning 5 out of 9 seats in Hyderabad.

The delegation, led by ANP's provincial Vice President Mohammad Hashim Khan, expressed hope that MQM-P's elected legislators would serve the people without discrimination.

The party's elected candidate on NA-219 Abdul Aleem Khanzada said MQM-P was thankful to the people of Hyderabad who reposed trust on them one more time.

The winning candidate from PS-62 Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani emphasized the need to bury the politics of hatred so that the people and the country could move ahead towards progress and development.

The MQM-P's elected candidates welcomed the ANP's delegation at their party office and extended their assurance about serving the city's people alike.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Hyderabad Progress Sunday From NA-219 PS-62

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

13 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

1 day ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

1 day ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

1 day ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

1 day ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

1 day ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

1 day ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 day ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

1 day ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan