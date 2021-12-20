Awami National Party (ANP), candidate Himayat Ullah Mayor won Tehsil Mayor Mardan seat by securing 56,458 votes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP), candidate Himayat Ullah Mayor won Tehsil Mayor Mardan seat by securing 56,458 votes.

Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam , Amanat Shah Haqani was runner up with 49,993 votes and PTI candidate, Lakhkar Khakn secured 30,383 votes.