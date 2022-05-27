A meeting of the ANP's provincial executive council held here in Bacha Khan Markaz on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A meeting of the ANP's provincial executive council held here in Bacha Khan Markaz on Friday.

Beside, central vice president, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Secretary General, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, provincial president, Aimal Wal Khan, province senior vice president, Khushdil Khan advocate and general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak, other members of the provincial executive council also participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the overall national political situation, problems of the masses, organizational and other matters in detail.

Earlier, meetings of the provincial think-tank and provincial cabinet were held on May 25th and May 26 respectively.

According to a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz a meeting of the Provincial Council is scheduled tomorrow (Saturday), which would be attended by members from across the province. Provincial President, Aimal Wali Khan would preside over the meeting, which would be followed by a press conference at 6:00 P.M.