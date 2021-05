(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Former Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP) and widow of Abdul Wali Khan, Begum Nasim Wali Khan passed away after long illness on Sunday.

According to Bacha Khan Markaz sources her funeral prayer will be offered 6pm at Wali Bagh Charsadda.