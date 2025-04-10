DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Malgari Wakeelan, a lawyers' wing of the Awami National Party (ANP), on Thursday congratulated the newly elected cabinet of the Dera Bar President Qaizar Miankhel and his cabinet.

They expressed hope that the new leadership will uphold the rule of law and work for the welfare of the oppressed.

Shahab Khan, Sherullah Wazir, Shehryar Khattak, and Abdul Rahim Bettani, joined the victory celebration.

Malgari Wakeelan General Secretary Abdul Rahim Bettani said that the success of Malgari Wakeelan across the province reflects the trust of lawyers in the ANP. He praised the new president, Qaisar Khan, as a kind and capable leader.