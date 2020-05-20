UrduPoint.com
ANP's Mian Iftikhar Hussain Tested Positive For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:58 AM

ANP's Mian Iftikhar Hussain tested positive for COVID-19

Awami National Party (ANP) Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has tested positive for the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Confirming the news, the party leader Zahid Khan said that Mian Iftikhar Hussain was suffering from the infection and went into self-isolation, a private news channel reported on Tuesday.

Zahid said "He went to attend the funeral of his brother, who also died after testing positive for COVID-19, and returned early from there after experiencing a deterioration in his health condition." However, Zahid said, the party's central general secretary was currently in a stable condition.

