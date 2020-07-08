National Youth Organization (NYO) of Awami National Party (ANP) has announced central social media team that would constitute media teams at provincial and district level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :National Youth Organization (NYO) of Awami National Party (ANP) has announced central social media team that would constitute media teams at provincial and district level.

Malik Suhail Khan has been appointed coordinator of the committee that would include members from Balucistan, Islamabad and Sindh.

The social media teams would liaise with media teams of ANP and convey the narrative of party to each and every household.