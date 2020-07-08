UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP's NYO Announces Central Social Media Team

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:16 AM

ANP's NYO announces central social media team

National Youth Organization (NYO) of Awami National Party (ANP) has announced central social media team that would constitute media teams at provincial and district level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :National Youth Organization (NYO) of Awami National Party (ANP) has announced central social media team that would constitute media teams at provincial and district level.

Malik Suhail Khan has been appointed coordinator of the committee that would include members from Balucistan, Islamabad and Sindh.

The social media teams would liaise with media teams of ANP and convey the narrative of party to each and every household.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Awami National Party Social Media Media From

Recent Stories

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

6 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

1 hour ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.