PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) will hold peace jirga on Tuesday to discuss issues being faced by Pakhtuns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ANP spokesperson, MPA Samar Haroon Bilour in a statement said that ANP's peace Jirga will be held tomorrow at Bacha Khan Markaz, Peshawar where all the political parties and stakeholders have been invited.

She said that the ruling party in the province, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf hasn't responded to our invitation despite our repeated attempts.

She said that ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan will receive leaders of all political parties and other guests invited to attend the peace jirga.

"We hope it will be a meaningful dialogue in the ongoing battle and prevailing situation in the country, especially in the province".

She said that a joint statement will be issued after the peace jirga.