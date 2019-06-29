The unknown assailants here Saturday killed the Peshawar City President of Awami National Party (ANP) Sartaj Khan, police confirmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The unknown assailants here Saturday killed the Peshawar City President of Awami National Party (ANP) Sartaj Khan, police confirmed.

The unknown assailants opened firing on his car in Gul Bahar area and killed him on the spot.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.