The provincial president of Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bacha Khan Trust, Aimal Wali Khan laid the foundation stone of Bacha Khan Trust Complex in Charsadda on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The provincial president of Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bacha Khan Trust, Aimal Wali Khan laid the foundation stone of Bacha Khan Trust Complex in Charsadda on Monday.

Besides, general secretary ANP Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Khushdil Khan advocate, Sardar Hussain Babak, Samar Haroon Bilour, members of the provincial cabinet, council and office bearers of Bacha Khan Trust and its subsidiaries were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Aimal Wali Khan said that the establishment of Bacha Khan Trust Complex at Uthmanzai is a matter of pride.

He said that the day is historic and a source of pride for every associate of that movement. He said that the construction of Bacha Khan Markaz is also completed in Buner, saying in future it would be established in every district of the province.

Aimal Wali Khan said that foreign orchestrated movement has first targeted the educational institutions to push Pakhtuns to the darkness of illiteracy.

He said that Bacha Khan had established independent and autonomous educational institutions to bring the nation out of darkness one hundred years ago and today schools are being operated under the auspices of Bacha Khan Trust in various districts of the province, wherein the children are being provided free education.

The CEO Bacha Khan Trust said that Bacha Khan Complex will not only impart modern education to children of District Charsadda, rather will also house a safe house for orphans.

Bacha Khan Trust Complex is spread over an area of 160 kanal, which will house a Bacha Khan, hostel and Bacha Khan Markaz. Construction work on the complex will begin soon. Land for the construction of the complex was donated by president ANP Tehsil Charsadda, Taimur Khattak.