UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP's Sacrifices Will Not Go In Vain: Aimal Wali Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:31 PM

ANP's sacrifices will not go in vain: Aimal Wali Khan

President Awami National Party (ANP), Khyber Paktunkhwa Chapter Aimal Wali Khan on Friday said that party workers' sacrifices for the restoration of complete peace in the region would not go in vain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP), Khyber Paktunkhwa Chapter Aimal Wali Khan on Friday said that party workers' sacrifices for the restoration of complete peace in the region would not go in vain.

In a statement issued on the occasion of Chehlum of ANP spokesperson for Balochistan, martyred Asad Khakn Achakzai , he said that struggle of ANP for restoration of peace would continue.

He said that on this day they vowed to continue their struggle till achievements of goals for which their martyred party workers laid their lives. He said that sacrifices of ANP's workers would bring its fruit in the shape of peace and harmony in the region.

Aimal Wali Khan paid homage to martyred Asad Khkan Achakzai and prayed for the departed soul.

Related Topics

Balochistan Awami National Party

Recent Stories

Govt new vaccination initiative lauded: Mian Zahid ..

34 minutes ago

Club registration with 22 per cent rise concludes

40 minutes ago

97 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

3 minutes ago

Pak blind cricket team to reach home on Saturday

3 minutes ago

PTI govt fulfilling its promise of low-cost housi ..

3 minutes ago

Wafaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan seconds PM's s ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.