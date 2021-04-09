(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP), Khyber Paktunkhwa Chapter Aimal Wali Khan on Friday said that party workers' sacrifices for the restoration of complete peace in the region would not go in vain.

In a statement issued on the occasion of Chehlum of ANP spokesperson for Balochistan, martyred Asad Khakn Achakzai , he said that struggle of ANP for restoration of peace would continue.

He said that on this day they vowed to continue their struggle till achievements of goals for which their martyred party workers laid their lives. He said that sacrifices of ANP's workers would bring its fruit in the shape of peace and harmony in the region.

Aimal Wali Khan paid homage to martyred Asad Khkan Achakzai and prayed for the departed soul.