ANP's Secretary Culture KP Tenders Resignation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Culture, ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nisar Khan has tendered resignation from his office, said a news release issued from Bacha Khan here Tuesday.

The resignation that was sent to provincial president, ANP Aimal Wali Khan has been accepted.

In his resignation letter, Nisar Khan while expressing gratitude to Aimal Wali Khan and other leaders have pledged that he would follow the philosophy of the party as ordinary worker and will not hesitate from rendering any sacrifice in this regard.

