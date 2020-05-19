(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Politician and Secretary General of ANP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain has been tested as coronavirus positive.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here on Tuesday,the ANP spokesman Zahid Khan has confirmed the news and said " Mian Iftikhar Hussain has isolated himself and now he is in quarantine." The ANP's secretary general has also participated in the funeral prayers of his brother who died on Monday but due to deterioration of conditions he was taken away from the place. His brother Mian Mohammad Sarir also died of coronavirus.

Zahid Khan said"The conditions of Mian Iftikhar Hussain is stable now but he will remain quarantined till his complete recovery.

" The ANP spokesman has appealed the party workers to pray for early recovery of the secretary general and avoid visiting him in connections with offering condolence over the death of his brother as no member of his family was meeting anyone. Therefore, keeping in view of the situation, the people should adopt precautionary measures.

After complete recovery,he would be able to meet those coming to express condolence of his brother.

The Rasm-e-Qul of his deceased brother has also been cancelled.