ANP's Sher Alam Emphasizes Significance Of Election

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ANP's Sher Alam emphasizes significance of election

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Village Council Nakband Sher Alam Khan on Sunday said that the forthcoming election was critical and significant for Pakistanis to find their destiny.

He was addressing a ceremony organized under the banner of ANP at the constituency PK 90 in Village Council Nakband,

The event was attended by village dignitaries, community leaders, entrepreneur Farooq Khan and a sizable number of local youth.

ANP Constituency PK 90 Candidate Yakub Khan, ANP District Kohat Leader Rahab Noor Afridi and the event organizer Sher Alam Khan also address the gathering.

In his address, Sher Alam Khan underscored the critical nature of the upcoming election, portraying it as a momentous opportunity for the people of Pakistan.

He urged the fellow citizens to choose leaders wisely, emphasizing the importance of candidates dedicated to address the fundamental issues of the country.

