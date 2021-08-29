PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting of the ANP Special Committee for Coordination was held here at Bilour House on Sunday with senior ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour in the chair.

The meeting, also attended by Farid Toofan and Baz Mohammad Khan, unanimously decided to convene a joint meeting of the Coordination Committee and other concerned committees after completion of the visits of special committees for southern districts, merged districts, Peshawar, Malakand and Hazara divisions.

During joint meeting all disgruntled and ineffective members across the province would be identified and then special committee for coordination will meet them in shape of a jirga to address their reservations.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said that ANP was continuation of the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement and sole representative political party of Pakhtuns.