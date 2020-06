LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at pakistan stock exchange (psx) in Karachi.

In a statement here on Monday, he said, "Due to timely response of our brave security forces all four attackers were killed"The minister also paid tribute to martyrs and prayed for quick recovery of the injured.