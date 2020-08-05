UrduPoint.com
Ansar Majeed Condemns Modi Govt Brutalities In Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Ansar Majeed condemns Modi govt brutalities in Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan Wednesday said that Indian fascist Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed brutalities and human rights' violations against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and deprived them of their right to self-determination.

In a statement issued on Youm-e-Istehsal, he expressed solidarity with the people of IIOJK, saying that Pakistani people stand with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

He said that for the first time in history, Prime Minister Imran Khan raised a strong voice for giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

More Stories From Pakistan

