Ansar Majeed condoles death of Munawar Hassan

Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan on Friday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Syed Munawar Hassan, ex-president Jamat-e-Islami

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan on Friday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Syed Munawar Hassan, ex-president Jamat-e-Islami.

In his message, the provincial minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Ansar Majeed Khan tributed him to his political services and said that Syed Munawar Hassanalways spoke for the rights of the people.