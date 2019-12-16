UrduPoint.com
Ansar Majeed Inaugurates 5-day Polio Drive; Urges Stake Holders For Participation In Campaign To Make Country Polio Free

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:40 PM

Ansar Majeed inaugurates 5-day polio drive; urges stake holders for participation in campaign to make country polio free

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi here Monday urged all stake holders to join hands for making polio campaign successful and immunize their under five years age children with polio drops.

The minister inaugurated the five day polio drive here at District Headquarter Hospital.

He also expressed concerns over declaring seven new positive cases of polio virus and said that masses should participate to avoid next generation from polio disease.

Talking to media he stressed teachers, doctors, media, civil society, religious scholars and Ulema to utilize their resources and create awareness among masses regarding polio to make the country polio free territory.

He also directed the health department to visit far flung areas of division and immunize all children lesser than five years age adding that strict action would be initiated against people violating instructions in this regard.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Sami Ullah briefed that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar polio campaign to be continued till December 20.

He said that fool proof arrangements have been adopted in ongoing campaign adding that health department has also set a target to immunize 603,000 children while 1451 mobile, 198 permanent and 81 transit teams have been constituted for this purpose.

A total 3766 officer and staffers of different departments were participating which have also been given proper training, he said and added that teams were deployed at bus stands, railway stations, educational institutes, main roads, entry and exit points and all government and private hospitals.

