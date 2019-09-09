UrduPoint.com
Ansar Majeed Inspects Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 05:40 PM

Ansar Majeed inspects security arrangements

SARGODHA, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi on Monday visited all routes of 9th Muharram processions to inspect security arrangements.

The minister, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul, also visited Block-7 Imambargah and directed the officials concerned to make all walk through gates functional for ensuring security at entry and exit points.

He said that law enforcement agencies and police were making all out efforts to maintain law and order in the city.

They also visited Block-19 and Bock-23 Imambargahs and checked security arrangements.

The DC briefed the minister about security arrangements and said that Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras had been installed at all procession routes and Imambargahs.

