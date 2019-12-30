Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Monday said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's initiative to provide shelters to deprived people was a milestone

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Monday said that Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar 's initiative to provide shelters to deprived people was a milestone.

In a press statement, he said the Punjab government was taking effective steps to provide basic life necessities to deprived community.

He said that previous governments did nothing for the destitutes in the society but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had fulfilled its responsibility after providing shelter to them.

Rehabilitation of such community was among top priorities of the PTI government, he said.