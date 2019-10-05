Ansar Majeed Lauds Role Of Teachers In Establishing An Educated Society
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 05:55 PM
Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resources (L&HR) Ansar Majeed Khan, in his message on World Teachers Day, said that teachers play a vital role in establishing civilised societies
He said our religion islam, teaches us to respect the teachers like our parents.
The minister said that teachers play an important role in national progress by laying the foundation of an educated society. The role of teacher cannot be overlooked in character building of students. Only those people get success in life who respect the teachers, he added.
He said that the basic purpose of observing the Teachers Day was to remember the services of teachers for laying foundation of an educated and civilised society.