Ansar Majeed Pays Homage To Allama Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Punjab, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi said on Wednesday the whole nation pay homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal for his relentless efforts to get a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

In his message to mark the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal, he said that Allama Iqbal was not only an unparalleled poet but also a reformer and a preacher.

He said that Allama Iqbal gave the Muslims of subcontinent the consciousness of freedom through his poetry.

The Poet of the East guided the nation towards its destination under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and gave a thought-provoking message to the youth through his poetry,he said and added that Allama Iqbal encouraged the youth to live their lives like a 'shaheen',while his message of self-reliance was a great favour for the nation.

