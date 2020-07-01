Ansar Majeed takes notice of factory workers' death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan has taken notice of the death of three workers in a beverage factory in Faisalabad.

According to official sources here on Wednesday, the minister sought a report from the concerned authorities and the Director Labour, Faisalabad.

Ansar Majeed Khan expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of workers.

The provincial minister said that the families of the deceased workers would be compensated immediately.

He said that the injured workers were immediately shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chak Jhumra, adding that Director Labour, Faisalabad had been directed to provide best treatment to them.