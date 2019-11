(@FahadShabbir)

Ansar Nazir, Protocol Officer of the Punjab Chief Minister Office, has been promoted to the next grade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Ansar Nazir, Protocol Officer of the Punjab Chief Minister Office, has been promoted to the next grade.

Provincial Selection board has given approval for the promotion of Ansar Nazir from 18 to 19 grade as Chief Protocol Officer, said a handout issued here.