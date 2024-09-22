Open Menu

Ansari Appointed New CEO Of IRNA

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Ansari appointed new CEO of IRNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Seasoned diplomat Hossein Jaberi Ansari has been appointed as the new CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

According to IRNA, Jaberi Ansari has worked in various roles in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the past three decades, including as Deputy Minister for Arab and African Affairs.

He has authored and translated several books on foreign affairs issues, including the latest publication entitled “Spark on One’s Chest” which is a translation of the Palestinian writer Munir Shafiq’s Arabic book “From a Spark to Another Spark”

The new IRNA CEO said during a speech at his inauguration ceremony on Sunday that he would closely follow the national unity lines set by the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Jaberi also hailed IRNA’s 90-year history as a main source of news in Iran and the region.

Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Kichi has felicitated Hossein Jaberi Ansari on his appointment as new CEO of IRNA.

In his felicitation message, MD APP said that both APP and IRNA had mutual news exchange agreement and exchanging important news on daily basis for benefits of the people and governments of the two brotherly countries.

MD APP called for further cooperation between IRNA and APP, adding that the top management of the two news organizations must visit each other’s organization to upgrade the bilateral news exchange program on modern lines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Iran Visit Sunday Agreement Top Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

10 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan