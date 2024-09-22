Ansari Appointed New CEO Of IRNA
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Seasoned diplomat Hossein Jaberi Ansari has been appointed as the new CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
According to IRNA, Jaberi Ansari has worked in various roles in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the past three decades, including as Deputy Minister for Arab and African Affairs.
He has authored and translated several books on foreign affairs issues, including the latest publication entitled “Spark on One’s Chest” which is a translation of the Palestinian writer Munir Shafiq’s Arabic book “From a Spark to Another Spark”
The new IRNA CEO said during a speech at his inauguration ceremony on Sunday that he would closely follow the national unity lines set by the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Jaberi also hailed IRNA’s 90-year history as a main source of news in Iran and the region.
Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Kichi has felicitated Hossein Jaberi Ansari on his appointment as new CEO of IRNA.
In his felicitation message, MD APP said that both APP and IRNA had mutual news exchange agreement and exchanging important news on daily basis for benefits of the people and governments of the two brotherly countries.
MD APP called for further cooperation between IRNA and APP, adding that the top management of the two news organizations must visit each other’s organization to upgrade the bilateral news exchange program on modern lines.
