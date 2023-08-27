Ansari calls for awareness campaign on 'Zainab Alert' app

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Ameen Ansari the father of late Zainab here on Sunday stressed the need to launch a massive awareness campaign on "Zaniab Alert" app for effective emergency response and recovery of missing children.

"A widespread awareness campaign to sensitize the general public about the rights of children and attitudes and behaviors could help create a safe and enabling environment for them to grow up," Ansari told APP.

He urged the parents, media and all stakeholders to play their due role in implementation of the "Zainab Alert Act " in true letter and spirit to combat child abuse, advising the parents to keep an eye on children activity to avoid harassment.

He said the Inspectors general of police (IGPs) in their provincial capacities as well as the chief ministers and provincial home secretaries should follow up on 'Zainab Alert' system at relevant regional and district levels.

He reiterated his commitment to continue efforts for awareness campaign though religious scholars.

The Ministry of Human Rights has launched the app "Zainab Alert" on the Pakistan Citizen's Portal in an effort to unify and strengthen efforts to track and trace missing children and child abuse cases in Pakistan.

Through integration with the Pakistan Citizen's Portal, the alert mechanism was instantly available to 3 million registered users.

The application has been launched following the recent enactment of the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act 2020.