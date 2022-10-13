Ansari orders proper cleanliness arrangements

Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Thursday has directed the officials of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) for ensuring cleanliness at the food-related places across the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Thursday has directed the officials of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) for ensuring cleanliness at the food-related places across the district.

During his visit to Ghareeb Abad, Sokha Talab, Shikarpur road and other areas, the administrator Sukkur instructed for the maintenance of proper cleanliness at slaughter houses, vegetable and milk markets etc.

He asked the Officers of the Municipal Administration to ensure that proper cleanliness arrangements are also undertaken at public places.