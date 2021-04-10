UrduPoint.com
Ansari Takes Charge As New Administrator Of Sukkur

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:26 PM

Ansari takes charge as new Administrator of Sukkur

Ali Raza Ansari took charge as Administrator Sukkur here on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Ali Raza Ansari took charge as Administrator Sukkur here on Saturday.

After assuming his new responsibility, he met with Taluka Municipal Officers at his office and resolved to work together for the construction and development.

He directed the departmental heads and officials to work above personal interest and work on priority for the betterment of the Sukkur.

He also called up the officials to play their important role for the resolution of civic problems of the people. He also vowed to make significant efforts to provide relief to the people.

