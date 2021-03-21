Ansari terms Pak Resolution Day as Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Special Coordinator to Chief Minister on price Control, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari on Sunday said that Pakistan Resolution Day brought Eid-like happiness among the people and must be celebrated with zeal and zest.

Talking to APP, he said that the day brought hope for the people to spend their life with freedom in the country.

He urged the youth to study the history of independence to know how our forefathers had rendered sacrifices for freedom.

He said, youth is our future leadership and should be well aware of resolution passed on March 23 in 1940 and served as the base for the separate homeland.

'Freedom is a big blessing' bestowed upon us and we all must be thankful to Almighty Allah for this.

He said that Kashmiris were fighting for freedom for the last over 70 years facing brutalities of the Indian army. He said that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) would soon get freedom and lead their lives by their own free will.

He said that the Almighty has given us a patriotic leader in shape of Imran Khan who is struggling hard for prosperity of people and their country.

Haji Javed Ansari said that youth should regard the sacrifices behind the freedom and play their effective role for uplift of the country.

He also urged masses to adopt all preventive measures regarding COVID-19 and prayed for Prime Minister Imran Khan and all others tested positive for the virus to get well soon.