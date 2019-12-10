UrduPoint.com
Ant-corruption Week Observed At Islamia University

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Ant-corruption week observed at Islamia University

Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Higher Education Department, Government of the Punjab and National Accountability Bureau organized activities to observe Anti-Corruption Week

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC), Higher Education Department, Government of the Punjab and National Accountability Bureau organized activities to observe Anti-Corruption Week.

The events included urdu and English speech and essay competitions, poetry, painting show and performance of university dramatic club besides an awareness walk to highlight menus of corruption in society.

On direction of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, these activities were held in all faculties across the campuses.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur also won first and second position in speech competition organized by National Accountability Bureau in Multan besides winning first and second in poetry competitions. Nafees Akram, Zeeshan Maqbool, Tariq Aziz and Muhammad Irfan were declared winners of speech and poetry competitions respectively.

