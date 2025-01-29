Ant-encroachment Operation Launched In Multan
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The district administration launched a crackdown on encroachments in various areas including Gulshan Market and Mumtazabad, here on Wednesday.
Under the supervision of assistant commissioner, heavy machinery was used to clear illegal structures, while seized goods were taken into custody.
During the operation, cranes demolished concrete platforms, sheds comprising of temporary and paved structures in the central market. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari said to have acted upon the directives of CM Punjab imposed heavy fines on the encroachers.
He vowed to eliminate illegal occupations completely in near future.
The task force also cleared major roads, ensuring smooth pedestrian and vehicular movement.
Traders involved in the encroachment were given a deadline to voluntarily remove encroachments, failing which strict action would be taken as it was said. The administration announced that these operations would be continued daily in main markets of the city by using heavy equipments to restore public spaces.
