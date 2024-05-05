Open Menu

Ant-Polio Drive Concludes Successfully In RWP

Published May 05, 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) As many as 786,877 children under five years of age had been covered during a Week-long anti-polio drive that concluded here on Sunday.

Talking to APP, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem said that the 100 per cent Polio vaccination target had been achieved successfully during the campaign started on April 29.

He informed that 4,068 teams including 3,675 mobile teams, 870 area incharges, 330 fixed points and 245 Union Council medical officers participated in completing the task of inoculation. He added that children were also immunized at 163 transit points in the district.

The health officer informed that all the refused or unattended cases had also been covered on the last day of the year's third drive.

