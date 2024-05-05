Ant-Polio Drive Concludes Successfully In RWP
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) As many as 786,877 children under five years of age had been covered during a Week-long anti-polio drive that concluded here on Sunday.
Talking to APP, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem said that the 100 per cent Polio vaccination target had been achieved successfully during the campaign started on April 29.
He informed that 4,068 teams including 3,675 mobile teams, 870 area incharges, 330 fixed points and 245 Union Council medical officers participated in completing the task of inoculation. He added that children were also immunized at 163 transit points in the district.
The health officer informed that all the refused or unattended cases had also been covered on the last day of the year's third drive.
/395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Greening the concrete Jungle: Pakistan's path to climate resilience47 seconds ago
-
Best health facilities being ensured at hospitals: DC1 minute ago
-
Govt to start 20 buses for female students, teachers of ICT Schools1 minute ago
-
PTV delegation visits Mazar-e-Quaid1 minute ago
-
Dr. Yasar Niaz selected for global prize21 minutes ago
-
Police arrested gang of thieves21 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman DI Khan office on top for resolving IRD cases21 minutes ago
-
Thar Coal, suitable for power, fertilizer, gas, diesel generation: Experts21 minutes ago
-
Abductee recovered within 6 hours31 minutes ago
-
Pilgrims excited to embark on sacred Hajj journey under ministry's meticulous arrangements31 minutes ago
-
Railways directs to accelerate efforts for retrieving occupied land31 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs 66 bln in nine months31 minutes ago