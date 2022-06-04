UrduPoint.com

ANTH Introduces Enhanced Recovery Programme

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ANTH introduces enhanced recovery programme

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) has successfully established the innovative Enhanced Recovery Program (ERP) to provide best quality services to the patients.

The programme was started at the Hospital to shorten the length of stay for patients at the Hospital, according to press statement issued by ANTH on Saturday. It would also facilitate early mobility and better pain-free recovery while improving outcomes.

This recovery program is improving overall treatment experiences of the patients who undergo complex and advance surgeries like colorectal and GI surgeries.

This program is successively running under a multidisciplinary team of experienced members including Surgeons, Anesthesiologists, nurses, Physiotherapist and Dietitian led by Prof. Dr. Rizwan Aziz who is eminent cancer and general surgeon, recently returned from the U.K.

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of ANTH Communications told journalists that ERP was another international standard facility introduced at the hospital after Tumor board.

He said, ANTH management was determined to keep enhancing quality of care following the acquisition of ISO certification.

Related Topics

Cancer From Best

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

2 hours ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

3 hours ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

4 hours ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock wor ..

Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock worth million of rupees into ashe ..

4 hours ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.