ANTH introduces enhanced recovery programme

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) has successfully established the innovative Enhanced Recovery Program (ERP) to provide best quality services to the patients.

The programme was started at the Hospital to shorten the length of stay for patients at the Hospital, according to press statement issued by ANTH on Saturday. It would also facilitate early mobility and better pain-free recovery while improving outcomes.

This recovery program is improving overall treatment experiences of the patients who undergo complex and advance surgeries like colorectal and GI surgeries.

This program is successively running under a multidisciplinary team of experienced members including Surgeons, Anesthesiologists, nurses, Physiotherapist and Dietitian led by Prof. Dr. Rizwan Aziz who is eminent cancer and general surgeon, recently returned from the U.K.

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of ANTH Communications told journalists that ERP was another international standard facility introduced at the hospital after Tumor board.

He said, ANTH management was determined to keep enhancing quality of care following the acquisition of ISO certification.