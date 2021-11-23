ANTH joins health ministry, WHO in tobacco control initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital has been declared as a Tobacco Smoke-Free Health Facility by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination (NHSR&C), according to press statement issued by the hospital administration here on Tuesday.

The plaque unveiling ceremony in this regard was attended by officials from ICT Administration, World Health Organization Pakistan and District Health Office Islamabad, the statement added.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tobacco Control, NHSR&C, Dr Samra Mazhar, said that the ministry was determined to make Islamabad a completely smoke-free zone for its inhabitants, adding that the cooperation of organizations like ANTH was valuable for achieving this goal.

Earlier, Managing Director of the hospital, Yasir Khan Niazi said that a healthy and smoke-free environment in healthcare set-ups was essential, adding that the hospital management was standing with the health ministry, ICT Administration, District Health Office and WHO for the success of this project through effective implementation.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and Focal Person for Tobacco Control Sheryar Arif Khan; District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia and Project Director Tobacco Control Dr Minhaj us Siraj said that keeping the public areas, hospitals, educational institutions and public transport free of tobacco smoke was collective responsibility, moral obligation and legal duty.

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of Communications at ANTH said Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital, Ministry of Health and WHO were considering the possibilities of working together on a permanent basis on the Smoke-Free Capital project.

Meanwhile, the hospital management team led by Executive Director Col (R) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi and Director Hospital Dr. Areej Neyazi led the guests to visit various facilities of the hospital.